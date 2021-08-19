3 suit rental services for your special day

Hunters Race/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Don’t let your special day look ordinary because of your unattractive appearance. Of course, you want to get the best suit set from a suit rental place. Try visiting places that provide suits below!

1. Al's Formal Wear

Al's Formal Wear, located at 1317 S Voss Rd Houston, TX 77057, is a tuxedo and suit rental. You can rent a tuxedo, suit, and jacket in this rental completed with the accessories. It provides tuxedos and suits rental for a wedding, prom, and special events. You can also buy a suit and accessories in this rental. Some of the products are River Black Metallic Floral Bow Tie, River Black Metallic Floral Pocket Square, and Austin Diamond Pocket Square.

It opens every day except on Sunday, you can go there start at 10:00 AM.

2. Bravo Suit and Tux

Bravo Suit and Tux, located at 10321 Katy Fwy Ste C Houston, TX 77024, is a suit rental that provides some packages. There are sic suit packages in this rental namely:

a. suit/tux,

b. suit/tux, shirt, tie/bow tie, and hanky

c. suit/tux, shirt, tie/bow tie, hanky, and vest/cummerbund

d. suit/tux, shirt, tie/bow tie, hanky, and shoes

e. suit/tux, shirt, tie/bow tie, hanky, vest/cummerbund, and shoes

f. custom package from the customer

It opens every day except on Sunday, starting from 11:00 AM and on Saturday it opens at 10:00 AM. Buy the products is also available in this rental.

3. Bzach Custom & Off The Rack Men Suits

Bzach Custom & Off The Rack Men Suits, located at 5085 Westhimer Rd Unit B 2862 Simon Mall Houston, TX 77056, is a suit rental. This rental provides suits, jackets, tuxedos, shirts, slacks, and wedding stuff.

a. 1 custom suit, 1 custom shirt, 1 tie

b. 2 custom suits, 2 custom shirts, 2 ties, and a custom shirt

c. 3 custom suits, 3 custom shirts, 3 ties, 3 custom shirts, and 3 ties

It opens every day; you can go there between 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

