Fort Worth Restaurant Review: Reata Restaurant

Dmitry Kovalchuk/Unsplash

FORT WORTH, TX — Reata is a well-known restaurant on Houston St., Fort Worth. It has been serving quality Southwestern cuisine since 1995 and was the restaurant that birthed local and national culinary figures such as Grady Spears, Tim Love, Brian Olenjack, Todd Phillips and Juan Rodriguez.

Located near Sundance Square, Reata is a fancy restaurant, and it looks the part. They have a pleasant rooftop dining area enclosed by a glamorous-looking dome, which looks better at night. A quick look at the restaurant might drive some people away, especially the budget-conscious ones. However, their prices are actually on the reasonable side. Their dinner mains average at around $20-$30, and their lunch mains are $10-$20. Appetizers start at $6.

Their portion is as expected from a Texan restaurant — a lot, but not unreasonably so. If it does still sound like too much anyway and you hate the idea of leaving leftovers on your plate, the restaurant is happy to pack your unfinished meal for you. They come in a beautiful-looking package, too.

The staff is friendly, and service time is fair. Although to be fair, one might argue that these factors are expected from a restaurant of this caliber. If you're new to Southwestern cuisine, the staff can guide you on the menu and provide you with a recommendation.

If you like soup, try their Jalapeno and Cilantro Soup. It's a soup consisting of jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro and onion, along with the right amount of pepper and other common ingredients commonly found in Tex-Mex cuisine. Its taste is complex but not overpowering, making it just right as an appetizer.

Their recommended dinner mains are "Cowboy bone-in Ribeye", and "Blackened Buffalo Rib Eye". Expect great marbling steak cooked to your liking, prepared with a special in-house cook's butter.

If you'd rather have seafood, "Grilled Mahi Mahi topped with Lobster Florentine" is a hit, or you can try the restaurant's featured fish of the day if you prefer something more seasonal.

Reata is located at 310 Houston St., Fort Worth. They are open every day from 11 a.m. –2:30 p.m. for brunch and lunch and 5–8:30 p.m. for dinner. They are currently running at half capacity due to health and safety regulations. Although a table might be available at short notice, reservations are commended.

