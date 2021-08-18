3 recommended spaghetti houses in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If you are craving some Italian food for lunch or dinner, you can visit these several spaghetti houses in town. There are many places which provide various kinds of spaghetti. Below is a list of three recommended spaghetti houses in Houston.

1. Spaghetti Western

Spaghetti Western, located at 1951 W T C Jester Blvd Houston, TX 77008, is one of the spaghetti houses in Houston. It opens every day, starting from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM. You can call the restaurant at (713) 360-6634 to make a reservation or ask for delivery and take-out service.

It offers menus including salads, calzones, pizzas, pasta, specialties, chicken or veal, fish, sandwiches, side, desserts, kids menu, beverages, and specials. Try some foods like pasta man’s special, spaghetti western cheesesteak, Italian nachos, or fried mozzarella.

2. Maggiano's Little Italy

Maggiano's Little Italy, located at 2019 Post Oak Blvd Houston, TX 77056, is a spaghetti house that offers menus including starters, salads, featured soups, pasta, specialties, classic, seafood steak and veal, chicken, sides, and Marco's meal for two.

It opens every day starting from 11:00 AM. You should make a reservation before entering the restaurant. You can also request for delivery or take out service, have a call at (713) 961-2700. Try some menus such as mom's lasagna, four-cheese ravioli, spaghetti & meatball, or fettuccine alfredo.

3. Paulie's

Paulie's, located at 1834 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77098, is a restaurant that offers you Italian food and sandwiches. The menus of this restaurant include salads, soups, housemade pasta, sandwiches, panini, dinner entrees, pizza, desserts, beverages, and boxed lunches.

You can call the restaurant at (713) 807-7271 to request a delivery or take out service. It opens every day except on Sunday. You can go there from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Try some menus such as bucatini puttanesca, creste di gallo, canestri & broccoli, or fettuccini alfredo.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.