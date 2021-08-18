Visit these 3 places to buy a piano in Houston

Learning a piano instrument needs preparation and motivation. You can start to learn by hiring a piano teacher or watching a piano concert. Below is a list of three places where you can get closer to the piano instrument.

1. Kawai Piano Gallery

Kawai Piano Gallery, located at 5800 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77057, is a piano store that provides places to host meetings/conferences, non-profit events, workshops, corporate events, and concerts. It opens every day starting from 10:00 AM, except on Sunday it opens at 1:00 PM.

It accepts credit cards as a payment method and also provides access for people with wheelchairs. You can get the service in form of Kawai upright pianos, digital pianos, grand pianos, hybrid pianos, and professional stage pianos.

2. Chinese Piano Lady - Maggie

Chinese Piano Lady - Maggie, located in Houston, TX 77001, is a piano consulting place where you can consult the best piano perfect for you before you decided to buy one. You can call 832-387-6087 to get the service.

This connects you with the piano stores where you can choose a piano to begin your journey in learning to play the piano. It is also a place where you can consult about buying or selling the piano.

3. Houston Piano Company

Houston Piano Company, located at 1600 W 13th St Houston, TX 77088, was established in 1943. It is a place where you can find quality pianos and also offers piano maintenance.

It accepts credit cards as a payment method and provides street parking and private lot parking. It opens every day starting from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM but on Sunday, it opens from 1:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

