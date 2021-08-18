3 recommended bookshops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - A bookshop is a good place to buy books, It is a treasure island for book lovers. You can find many books in different genres in these bookshops. Below is a list of three recommended bookshops in Houston.

1. Brazos Bookstore

Brazos Bookstore, located at 2421 Bissonnet St Houston, TX 77005, is a bookstore that provides books, gifts, gift cards, audiobooks, ebooks, and indie books.

It opens every day starting from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, except on Sunday, it opens starting from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It also provides street parking, private lot parking, bike parking, and also access for wheelchair people. You can call the store at (713) 523-0701.

2. Kaboom Books

Kaboom Books, located at 3116 Houston Ave Houston, TX 77009, is a bookstore that also provides events and galleries. You can call the bookstore at (713) 869-7600. It opens every day starting from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It accepts payments using credit cards and Apple Pay.

It also provides street parking, private lot parking, bike parking, and access for people with wheelchairs. This bookstore offers about 100,000 books which include arts, history, literature, physical science, and social science.

3. Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, located at 2030 W Gray St Houston, TX 77019, is a bookstore that also provides stationery and gifts. It opens every day starting from 10:00 AM except on Sunday it opens at 11:00 AM.

This bookstore has garage parking, private lot parking, valet parking, and bike parking. It accepts payment using Android Pay. You can find many books in this bookstore including fiction, non-fiction, eBooks, and NOOK.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.