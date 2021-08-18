Top 3 stationery in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Looking for cute things to collect or a birthday gift to your friends and family? You can go to the stationery! You can find a lot of cute pens or pencils as presents. Below is a list of the best three stationeries in Houston.

1. Paper Source

Paper Source, located at 4016 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77027, is stationery that provides you personalized gifts, party decorations, wrap shop gifts, stationery, greeting cards, craft, wedding decorations, and school necessities. It is open every day, from Monday to Saturday starting from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and on Sunday starting from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

They have street parking, private lot parking, and access for people with wheelchairs. You can also bring your dog to the stationery if you happen to bring your pet with you. They accept payment using credit cards and Android Pay.

2. Katie & Co.

Katie & Co., located at 4525 Washington Ave Ste 100 Houston, TX 77007, is full-service stationery and also an invitation printing store. It opens five days a week except on Monday and Sunday, starting from 10:00 AM.

You can call the store at (713) 802-1345. It provides private lot parking and accepts payment using credit cards. It also sells wedding invitations, party invitations, and personalized stationery.

3. Noted.

Noted is located at 1901 Lawrence St Houston, TX 77008 and it was established in 2018. It opens every day except on Monday, starting from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and on Sunday starting from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

It provides access for wheelchairs people and accepts payment using credit cards. The staff and the customers of this stationery are required to wear masks. You can buy postcards, stationery, paper, journaling books, and greeting cards here.

