Houston, TX

Top Mobile Phone Repair Services in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Have you been looking for professional phone repairs to replace your cracked screen or to get your damaged phone repaired? There are some mobile phone repair shops that are ready to offer you their excellent service. Below is a list of the top three mobile phone repair services in Houston.

1. AYZ Cellphone Repair

For more than six years, this expert mobile phone repair service provider has been offering Houstonians its reliable services. Their customer satisfaction is been the top priority of AYZ Cellphone Repair. You can get excellent service at a reasonable price at this store.

They have experienced techs that providing repair services for various devices, including all iPhone models, the iPad lineup, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Nexus.

AYZ Cellphone repair has extensive experience in troubleshooting and repairing almost every brand of mobile phone. This store striving to repair devices with the quickest services, where they can provide you a 20-minutes turnaround.

Location: 1050 Edge Brook Drive, Suite 4, Houston

2. CPR Cell Phone Repair

As one of the leading mobile phone repair shops in the city, this shop has been providing fast and quality services at affordable prices. CPR Cell Phone Repair specializes in repairing iPhone, Samsung, iPad, Mac, and computer devices.

They have expert technicians that can handle repair services for iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, iPad Pro, to Microsoft Surface devices. Their team can also repair the latest model of iPhone, Samsung, and iPad devices.

CPR Cell Phone Repair offers its customers same-day repair service and free estimates. This shop also provides live services and scheduled appointments.

Location: 5727 Westheimer Road, Unit I, Houston

3. CellularPort

One of the largest mobile phone repair providers in Houston, this shop offers repair services for all kinds of phones and tablets. The techs at CellularPort can fix cracked or broken screens, speakers to camera replacement, battery replacements, and rear doors.

They also come with a 15-day warranty for all services. CellularPort has a large selection of cell phones and accessories.

Location: 7100 Harwin Drive, Suite A, Houston

