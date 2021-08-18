Upcoming Houston Fitness Events in August 2021

Gabin Vallet/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - From rooftop workout, aerobic, to walking event, this city got you covered for outdoor fitness events this month. It would be a perfect opportunity to enjoy summer by being active and boosting your health at the same time. We've rounded up a small list of upcoming fitness events around Houston in August to help you make a pick.

1. Camp Gladiator Summer Sunset Workout & Happy Hour

Hosted by an award-winning outdoor fitness group, Camp Gladiator Spring Branch, this event features a sunset rooftop workout and hang-out. You can get back in shape with the full-body workout, enjoy food and drinks, and have fun at a party at Kirby Ice House after.

This event will take place on Friday, August 20 at Kirby Ice House from 7:30 PM until 10:30 PM. It is a free event, but you can purchase a VIP ticket that includes 4 weeks of unlimited workouts at any location with Camp Gladiator, free food or drink ticket, reserved parking close by, and five extra raffle tickets.

You can register here.

2. Big Summer FitFest, Relaunch Party!

Get ready to sweat with the Big Summer FitFest event on Saturday, August 28 at Bishop Fiorenza Phase II from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Organized by FitCity Sports and Entertainment, this event will feature some of their famous group exercises like dance fitness, aerobics, and live sessions with fitness instructors.

You can also win door prizes at this fitness event. So, make sure to come with your families or friends and get healthier together!

Register for free on Eventbrite.

3. 5K Wellness Walk

If you are a fan of walking then this event is for you! Hosted by Ethos Behavioural Health Group, 5K Wellness Walk is a walking event that promotes walking for mental health and provides a good opportunity to connect within the Houston mental health community.

It is a monthly fitness event that you can join on the last Saturday of each month at Memorial Park Tennis Center at 9:00 AM. You can simply look for the Lovett Center flag to check-in.

You can register here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.