Must-Visit Cafes in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Cafe will always be the perfect place to relax and to enjoy some good coffee. Lucky for you, Houston always has something for cafephiles. We have rounded up a small list of top cafes in the city for you!

1. Tout Suite

A part of EADO, this cafe is situated at the heart of East Downtown. Since its opening in 2014, Tout Suite has been a popular destination for local coffee, brunch, other delicious treats, and spacious workspace.

This urban-chic cafe is a collaborative result of a world journey to create a lively cafe where all locals and tourists can enjoy both freshly made food and a cozy place to get work done.

Tout Suite also offers catering services for events, offices, or any special occasions. This cafe is a perfect place to have a good time with your closest ones and enjoying weekend brunch or dinner. Consider trying traditional-style macchiato while you are at this cafe.

Location: 2001 Commerce, Houston

2. Cleburne Cafeteria

This family-owned business has been locals' favorite spot for more than 80 years. Cleburne Cafeteria serves homemade and fresh dishes cooked by the talented cooks that have been with them for years. This cafe has not only delicious foods but also stellar customer service with a friendly manner and fast response from their staff.

Cleburne Cafeteria uses only fresh ingredients for their meals and they serve freshly-made dishes every day that are cooked from scratch. You can enjoy the deliciously delicate IPA and imported beers and the great wines from around the world.

Location: 3606 Bissonnet, Houston

3. Empire Cafe

Located between Montrose and Shephard, you can get a unique dining experience of European atmosphere, friendly service, and of course delicious dishes at this cafe. Empire Cafe offers an appetizing menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner where you can enjoy at their popular spacious outdoor patio.

There are specialty drinks like international beer selection and an extensive wine list for their happy hour. Make sure to try their muffins, gooey buns, and homemade scones with their world-class coffee and specialty roasted espresso drink that will make a great start to your day.

Location: 1732 Westheimer Road, Houston

