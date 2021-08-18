Join A Free Personal Growth Event "Make Your Dreams A Reality"

Arturo Castaneyra/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - If you are want to start working on your self-development, this event could be a help for you. A globally certified coach, Tak-chi Ho will help you to pursue and make your life dreams happen with his free workshop event "Make Your Dreams A Reality".

This virtual event will take place on Thursday, August 19 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM. The target audience for this event is people who have been searching for guidance and solutions on pursuing their dreams and creating their best life.

If you have been feeling a lack of clarity, afraid or worried to quit your current job, doubting your own ability to succeed, or desire more career fulfillment, Tak-chi Ho will help you by giving the right solutions through this workshop event.

There are plenty of lessons you can get from this event, including how to increase your motivation and inspiration, the reason you are not progressing towards your dream business or career, how to make your dreams come true, what it takes to sustainable and rapid progress, universal laws that can work for you or against you, and an 'Unstoppable mindset' which is required to achieve your goals.

According to Tak-chi Ho, he believes that everyone deserves to live a happy life, have a purposeful and fulfilling career. He encourages people to achieve their ideal life by helping them to make their dreams come true with his guidance.

Tak-chi Ho has extensive professional experience in all types of jobs, including Chinese restaurants, retail jobs, manual jobs at Amazon warehouses and flower packing factories, mechanical engineering, and consulting at Accenture.

As a fulfillment coach, Tak-chi Ho has been committed to helping many people, especially corporate employees to overcome lack of clarity, fear of uncertainty, insecurity enabling them to pursue their life dreams and live fulfilling lives.

To join this workshop event, you can Register here.

