HOUSTON, TX - If you want Mexican food for your lunch, find a Mexican restaurant which serves good lunch. There are several Mexican restaurants in town where you can have the best lunch for your day. Below are the best 3 Mexican restaurants for lunch in Houston.

1. The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation is a Mexican restaurant located at 2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003. The menus of this restaurant include a lunch/dinner menu, drinks, desserts, breakfast tacos, brunch, happy hour, and chef's specials. You can try taco menus such as texas redfish, grilled salmon, diablo shrimp, or pulpo cazuelita. You can contact (713) 228-1175 to make a reservation and request delivery or take out service.

2. El Tiempo Cantina-Richmond

El Tiempo Cantina-Richmond is a Mexican restaurant located at 3130 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77098. It opens every day from 11:00 p.m. You can try some menus of this restaurant included fajitas, carnitas, filet fajitas, tres leches cake, and ceviche. You can call (713) 807-1600 to make a reservation and request delivery or take out service.

3. Teotihuacan Mexican Café

Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe is a Mexican restaurant located at 1511 Airline Dr Houston, TX 77009. This restaurant offers the main menu, kid's menu, and breakfast menu. You can try chile con queso or salsa de molcajete for your appetizer. You can request fried shrimp, quesadilla, burger, or fajita taco for your kids. If you like seafood, try caliente shrimp, grilled shrimp, or pescado gringo. Call (713) 426-4420 if you want to make a reservation and request delivery or take-out service.

