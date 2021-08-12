3 recommended mobile phone repair shops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If your electronic device stops working, you're going to need to fix it at a repair shop. You can find many mobile phone repair shops in town, but you should choose the one with the best service. Below is a list of three recommended mobile phone repair shops in Houston.
1. iPC Repair
iPC Repair is a mobile phone repair shop located at 106 Westheimer Rd Ste A Houston, TX 77006 that offers services such as iPhone repair, Android repair, iPad repair, iPod repair, MAC repair, and PC repair. It opens from Monday to Saturday starting from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can call (832) 804-6165 to enjoy the service from iPC Repair. It also accepts credit cards and Android pay for payment.
Phone Repair Techs is a mobile phone repair shop located at 5216 Richmond Ave Ste A Houston, TX 77056. You can call (832) 909-3330 to get the service from Phone Repair Techs. This shop can repair your smartphone, iPad, computer, or laptop. It is a professional iPhone screen repair and offers a lifetime warranty. Some of the services are glass screen repair, button & switch repair, digitizer repair, and LCD repair.
iPhone Repair Houston is a mobile phone repair shop located at 3300 S Gessner Rd Ste 268 Houston, TX 77063. Call (832) 240-1516 if you need the service. Some of the services include glass screen repair, charging port repair, battery replacement, and button & switch repair. It opens from Sunday to Friday starting from 11:00 a.m. It accepts payment from credit cards, Apple pay, Android pay, and cryptocurrency.
