Best 3 kid-friendly gyms in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If you want to go to the gym with your children, you can choose a kid-friendly kid gym. Several gyms are friendly for kids. Below is a list of the best three kid-friendly gyms in Houston.

1. Facet Seven Heights

Facet Seven Heights is a gym located at 2215 Lawrence St Houston, TX 77008. It opens from Monday to Friday starting from 5:00 a.m. and Saturday and Monday starting from 8:00 a.m. You can call the gym at (713) 907-1276. This gym offers several services such as cardio classes, cycling classes, group fitness training, personal training, and virtual classes. It provides bike parking and accepts credit card payments.

2. The Downtown Club at The Met

The Downtown Club at The Met is a gym located at 340 West Dallas Street Houston, TX 77002. You can call the gym at (713) 652-0700. It offers several services such as fitness, tennis and sports, dining, amenities, and a host for an event. There are two kinds of membership in this gym namely fitness and tennis membership. It opens from Monday to Friday starting from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it opens from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

3. Kinitro Fitness

Kinitro Fitness is a gym located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste 124-A Houston, TX 77036. It opens every day starting from 10:00 am. You can call the gym at (281) 870-2682. Some of the services are group strength & conditioning, physical/massage therapy, personal training, and athlete performance coaching. There are three kinds of membership in this gym namely open gym, unlimited, and 8 classes a month.

