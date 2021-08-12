Best 3 Italian restaurants that allow dogs in Houston

Josh Hild/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - When you want to have Italian food with your dog, you can go to a dog-allowed Italian restaurant. There are many dog-allowed Italian restaurants in town. Below is a list of the best three dog-allowed Italian restaurants in Houston.

1. Giacomo's Cibo e Vino

Giacomo's Cibo e Vino is an Italian restaurant located at 3215 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77098 that opens from Tuesday to Saturday, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It closes on Sunday and Monday. Several menus in this restaurant include appetizers and little dishes (hot or cold), soup and salad, main proteins, vegetable sides, pasta casalinga (fresh egg pasta made in-house), imported semolina pasta, dolci, and bevande. You can try fagioli e tonno or barbabietole arrosto con formaggio di capra for your appetizer. Call (713) 522-1934 to request delivery or take-out service.

2. Mia Bella Trattoria

An Italian restaurant named Mia Bella Trattoria is located at 3773 Richmond Ave Ste 1A Houston, TX 77046. The menus of this restaurant include a vintage park drink menu, greenway drink menu, happy hour, brunch menu, lunch menu, dinner menu, and desserts. You can try granola bowl or avocado toast for your brunch specialty. Parmesan and Romano fries and creamy polenta can be your sides. Call (713) 393-7340 to make a reservation or request delivery or take-out service.

3. Rocco's

Rocco's is an Italian restaurant which you can find at 811 Collingsworth St Houston, TX 77009. The menus of this restaurant include appetizers, entrees, and many kinds of pasta, salads, pizza, and soups. You can try the antipasto misto, bruschetta, or calamari fritti for your appetizer. If you want the pasta menu, you can request cappellini san marco, linguini ala norma, or fettuccine alfredo. Call (713) 380-2700 to make a reservation or request delivery and take-out service.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.