3 recommended bars with outdoor seating in Houston

Barbare Kacharava/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Having a good time with your friends in an outside seating bar is one of the best things to do to spend your day. Many bars provide outside seating you can have clean air and a good atmosphere. Below is a list of three recommended outside seating bars in Houston:

1. Post Oak Ice House

Post Oak Ice House is a bar located at 5610 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77057. This bar provides outside seating, free parking, free wifi, and sports on TV. It offers drinks such as canned beer, draft beer, craft cocktails, and shots. It opens from Monday to Friday starting from 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (the next day) and on Saturday and Sunday starting from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. (the next day).

2. Space Cowboy

Space Cowboy is a bar located at 100 W Cavalcade St Houston, TX 77009. You can call the bar at (832) 123-4567. It provides menus for food, beverages, and wine. You can try a fish taco, jerk cauliflower, and grab dem wings for food. You can try cocktails such as la fresona, el pajaro, or spation wagon. There are five kinds of wine namely bubbly, different, white, btb, and red wine.

3. Z On23 Rooftop Bar

Z On23 Rooftop Bar is a bar and lounge located at 1121 Walker St Fl 23 Zutro Restaurant Houston, TX 77002. You can call (346) 330-3453 to have the service. It serves cocktails, digestifs, cognac, bourbon, and scotch. You can come to this bar without any reservations. This bar also provides outdoor seating, free Wi-Fi, and bike parking. It also accepts credit card payments.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.