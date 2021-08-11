HISD to Host Pop-Up Vaccination Sites

Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Independent School District partners with nine other area school districts and local health organizations for pop-up vaccination sites at schools throughout the district.

The vaccination program or "Super Saturday" will be held every Saturday in August. It is an attempt to combat the COVID-19 and to make sure both students and their families are vaccinated before the 2021-2022 school year begins.

Superintendent Millard House II explained how HISD's schools are the heart of the community, so they have served as testing sites and vaccination sites. There are 14 campuses of the district that will take part in the vaccination efforts by Mayor Sylvester Turner this month. He recommends everyone who is 12 years and older come and get vaccinated.

Mayor Sylvester Turner with Superintendent Millard House announced this vaccination effort at Houston City Hall during a joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The mayor also noted the importance of vaccination for students.

The mayor said that he believes how face-to-face learning system will allow students to keep them on track, therefore it is essential to ensure safety for students and teachers by providing tools for them.

Houston Health Department and the Harris County Public Health will host the pop-up vaccination sites with ten area school districts including HISD, Alief ISD, Aldine ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Crosby ISD, Katy ISD, Galena Park ISD, Spring ISD, Spring Branch ISD, and Pasadena ISD. There will be at least one campus participates in the vaccination site from each district.

House also encourages the community to support this effort for a safe and healthy back-to-school.

"Super Saturday" is a free vaccination effort for people above the age of 12. Parental consent is required for anyone under 18. For a more detailed schedule, you can go to the official site.

