TSU Students Selected As White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholars

Caleb Perez/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Kiyana Akins and Dexter Maryland, students at Texas Southern University, have been selected to serve as White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholars.

The program recognizes 86 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students for their academic achievement, leadership accomplishment, civic participation, and many more.

The selected HBU scholars through this program will act as the ambassador for both the initiative and their respective institutions. They will provide the scholars with insightful information like the value of education and networking opportunities that scholars can share with their fellow students later.

Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, explained that the announced HBCU Scholars have demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to their study and the talent that Black Colleges and Universities in the nation have had for generations.

He also said that the students who gain the award are dedicated to creating a more equitable society with their civic participation, and he is anticipating learning from them as they serve as ambassadors for the White House Initiative and their institutions.

The scholars will provide proven and promising practices that underpin opportunities for young generations to reach both their educational and career paths with their experience in community-based organizations and public and private partners.

Kiyana Akins one of the selected scholars said she feels delighted to encourage and improve her colleagues by providing support to enhance their investment in education.

She is proud of exemplifying student leadership, scholastic achievement, and civic engagement. Akins also noted that it is essential to reaffirm the importance of Historical Black Colleges and Universities' ability to produce pioneers and agents of change.

The 2021 HBCU Week National Annual Conference will be held on September 7-10, to which all the selected HBCU Scholars will be invited. "Exploring Equity" will be the conference theme for this year. The HBCU Scholars will participate in several self-development sessions during their attendance at the conference including personal and professional development, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

But first and foremost is that they will have opportunities to network with one another and showcase their individual and remarkable talent throughout the HBCU community.

