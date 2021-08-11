Houston, TX

Join TAYSHAS Book Club of Houston Public Library

Jason Martinez

HOUSTON, TX - TAYSHAS Book Club of Houston Public Library will present Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker & Wendy Xu is a graphic novel that tells a story of witchcraft, family, and love and demons. It contains 255 pages and was firstly published on October 22nd, 2019 by Oni Press.

Mooncakes tells the story of Nova Huang who has a better understanding of magic than her fellow teen witch. She can lend her friends spell books and study supernatural things around New England town since she works at a bookshop of her grandmother's.

Get a copy of Heartbreak Hotel on several book stores such as Amazon, Audible, Book Depository, Kobo, Google Play, Walmart eBooks Barnes & Noble, and Abebooks.

This book is included as a book of Sequential Art, Fantasy, and Young Adult. If you are interested, you can join the TAYSHAS Book Club of Houston Public Library on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Central Tim, US & Canada). The URL of the Zoom meeting will be sent via email that you insert in the registration.

To join this event, you can click on the website https://houstonlibrary.libcal.com/ and find TAYSHAS Book Club - August 2021. Then, choose the registration form and fill it with your full name, email address, phone number, library barcode, what grade are you in, what is your child's age, participant's name (if different from library cardholder), and where you want to pick up the book. 35 Seats are still available for the event when this article is written.

