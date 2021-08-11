Join Meyer Book Club of Houston public library

tabitha turner/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Meyer Book Club of Houston Public Library will present "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Heartbreak Hotel is a novel written by Jonathan Kellerman, a New York Times bestselling author. It consists of 369 pages which were firstly published by Ballantine Books on February 14 2017.

Heartbreak Hotel is the 32nd book of the Alex Delaware series which tells a story about Alex Delaware and Milo Sturgis investigation of the death of a mysterious patient. This is a classic Delaware story and also classic Kellerman. Alex also meets a one-hundred-year-old woman named Thalia Mars in a suite at the Aventura.

Get a copy of Heartbreak Hotel on several book stores such as Amazon, Audible, Book Depository, Google Play, Walmart eBooks Barnes & Noble, and Abebooks.

This book is included as a book of mystery, fiction, and thriller. If you are interested, you can join the Meyer Book Club of Houston Public Library on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Central Tim, US & Canada). The URL of the Zoom meeting will be sent via email that you use in registration.

To join this event, you can click on the website https://houstonlibrary.libcal.com/ and find Meyer Book Club - "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman. Then, you can click on the registration form and fill it with your full name, email address, phone number, library barcode, what grade are you in, what is your child's age, participant's name (if different from library cardholder), and where you want to pick up the book. 24 Seats are still available for the event when this article is written.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.