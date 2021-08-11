Melanie Deziel/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Public Library will present Eddie Glaude, Jr. to Houston through Facebook Live. This event is a part of a program on Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own.

Eddie Glaude, Jr. is a book author, chair department of African American Studies, and one of Princeton University's professors. He has written several books, one of them is Democracy in Black. He comes from a small town on the gulf coast of Moss Point, Mississippi, and graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

The moderator of the discussion is Larry Payne. The special guests are Dr Rhea Brown Lawson, Dr Alexander Byrd, and Dr Melanye Price. Dr. Rhea Brown Lawson is the Library Director. Dr Alexander Byrd Vice is the Rice University‘s Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Dr Melanye Price is the Prairie View A&M University’s Director of the Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice. The discussion also includes a limited book giveaway and Q&A. You can join them without any charge.

This is an online program on Houston Public Library's Facebook. You do not need any registration to enter. You can join the live stream with or without a Facebook account. Select "not now" if you do not want to create a Facebook account when you join the live streaming.

If you do not want to miss the live streaming, you can join the event on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (Central Time, US & Canada). This Facebook live streaming is intended for adult audiences.

