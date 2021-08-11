Join Lone Star Book Club of Houston Public Library

Qihao Wang/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Lone Star Book Club of Houston Public Library will present The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones is an English fantasy novel. It contains 352 pages and was firstly published on September 24, 2019, by Little Brown Books for Young Readers.

The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones tells a story about Aderyn, or Ryn, a seventeen-year-old girl who only cares about her family and her family's graveyard. Ryn and her siblings work as gravediggers in the remote village of Colburn after the death of their parents. However, the deadman seems like does not always stay dead and it becomes a problem for the gravedigger in Colbren.

This book is included as a book of fantasy, young adult, and horror. If you are interested, you can join the Lone Star Book Club of Houston Public Library on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Central Tim, US & Canada). The URL of the Zoom meeting will be sent via email that you use for registration.

To join this event, you can click on the website https://houstonlibrary.libcal.com/ and find Lone Star Book Club - August 2021. Then, click Begin Registration and fill it with your full name, email address, phone number, library barcode, what grade are you in, what is your child's age, participant's name (if different from library cardholder), and where you want to pick up the book. 71 seats are still available for the event when this article is written.

