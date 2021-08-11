Noémi Macavei-Katócz/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Going to a restaurant with outdoor seating brings a good atmosphere for you who want clean air and wider places. The view could also be relaxing for your eyes. Below is a list of the best 3 outdoor seating restaurants in Houston.

1. Nobie's

Nobie's is a restaurant located at 2048 Colquitt St Houston, TX 77098. It opens from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., from Wednesday to Sunday and it closes on Monday and Tuesday. Some of the dishes on the menu are olive oil cake, chicken liver, Texas tartar, and Bangkok triple sear. This restaurant also offers meals for vegans and vegetarians. Call (346) 319-5919 to make a reservation in this restaurant.

2. The Cookshack

The Cookshack is a restaurant located at 4015 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007. Their menu includes the bird and the hog, salads, dessert, kid’s meals, beverages, sides, sauces, and extras. It also provides heat levels so you can choose based on your preference. Some of the dishes are chicken and waffles, hot chicken tacos, chicken kale salad, and shack salad. It opens every day from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Call the restaurant at this number (713) 534-1746.

3. Traveler's Table

Traveler's Table is a restaurant located at 520 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006. This restaurant provides menus for brunch, dinner, Houston restaurant weeks, and drinks. You can try stuffed pão de queijo or shiitake edamame dumplings as a starter. Try some soups such as Mexican street corn soup, traveler’s table mixed green & herb salad, or warm Indian-spiced mango salad. Some sides that you can try are grilled flatbread, gluten-friendly flatbread, and jasmine rice. Call (832) 409-5785 to make your order.

