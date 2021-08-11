Join Frank Book Club of Houston Public Library

Melanie Deziel/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Frank Book Club of Houston Public Library will present "The President is Missing" by Bill Clinton & James Patterson on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The President Is Missing is a novel written by the former president, Bill Clinton and James Patterson, a best-selling novelist. It consists of 513 pages which were firstly published by Little, Brown and Company, and Knopf on June 4, 2018.

This novel opens up with enemies who have a plan to attack America on an unprecedented scale. Washington is full of uncertainty and fear with whispers of cyberterror and espionage. There is also a traitor in the cabinet. The president was captured by the suspect and he is missing.

Get a copy of The President is Missing on several stores such as Amazon, Audible, Barnes & Noble, Abebooks, Book Depository, Google Play, and Walmart eBooks. This book has received Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Mystery & Thriller in 2018.

This book is included as a book of fiction, thriller, and mystery. If you are interested, you can join the Frank Book Club of Houston Public Library on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. (Central Tim, US & Canada). The URL of the Zoom meeting will be sent via email after the registration.

To join this event, you can click on the website https://houstonlibrary.libcal.com/ and find Frank Book Club - "The President is Missing" by Bill Clinton & James Patterson. Then, you can click on the registration form and fill it with your full name, email, phone number, library card number, and age group. Seats are still available for the event.

