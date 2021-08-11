Chapter One with HPL will launch Lifeboat 12 by Susan Hood

Melanie Deziel/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Chapter One with Houston Public Library will launch Lifeboat 12 by Susan Hood. Chapter One with HPL is a podcast of Houston Public Library, which shares a new title for tweens every Tuesday and titles for teens every Thursday. You can turn on the podcast on the Houston Public Library website or your favorite podcast platform.

The book for this Tuesday episode is Lifeboat 12 by Susan Hood. True events and real people inspire this book. It is about trusting one another, knowing that only unity that brings us a chance to survive in life. Lifeboat 12 is suitable for most audiences, especially for tweens and teens.

Simon & Schuster Books publish lifeboat 12 by Susan Hood for Young Readers on September 3, 2019. It contains 336 pages and is addressed to children in the range of 8 - 13 years old or grades 3-8.

This book receives awards and honors, some of them are ALA Notable Children's Books, CCBC Choices (Cooperative Children's Book Council), Maine Student Book Award Reading List, and Kentucky Bluegrass Award Master List.

You can get a copy of this book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, Books-A-Million, Indie Bound, Paypal, or the publisher (Simon & Schuster).

Chapter One with HPL for Lifeboat 12, will be launched Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Central Time, US & Canada).

You can request a copy for all features titles which are available in Chapter One with the HPL catalogue. It has received permission from the publisher for the readings.

