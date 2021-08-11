Houston Public Library to present Meg Medina

Jacob Bentzinger/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Public Library will present Meg Medina to Houston through a virtual Zoom author visit. This event is a part of the John P. McGovern Summer Reading Program. Meg Medina is a picture-book, middle-grade, and young adult fiction writer. She has won the Newbery award and is also a New York Times best-selling author.

Her works are well-known as heartbreaking, lyrical, and sought-after collections. Meg Medina and her family live in Richmond, Virginia. Visit https://megmedina.com/ to know more about Meg Medina and her books.

This is an online meeting through Zoom and the first 100 participants will get a free copy of Merci Suárez Can't Dance, Meg Medina's latest published book. The genre of this book is suitable for young readers. Whether you are kids, tweens, teens, or adults, you can join this event.

If you do not want to miss the event, you can join the event on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central Time - US & Canada. The URL of the Zoom meeting will be sent via registered email.

To join the Houston Public Library welcomes Meg Medina; you can click on the website https://houstonlibrary.libcal.com/ and find HPL Presents: MegMedina. Then, you can click on the registration form and fill it with your full name, email, phone number, would your child like a free copy of merci suárez can't dance, the preferred pick-up location for the free book (first 100 youth registrations), how many adults will be watching this program on zoom, and how many kids will be watching this program on zoom.

At the time of this article’s writing, there are still 260 seats available for this event.

