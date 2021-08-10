3 Recommended New Restaurants in Houston

Carlos Lindner/Unsplash

Houston, TX - Although you might spend your time at home most of the time, knowing where you can try a new menu the next time you go out is still a good idea. From fast food to fine dining, there are several interesting new restaurants which opens around Houston despite the pandemic.

Here are the three new restaurants around the block.

1. Space Cowboy

Located in The Heights House Hotel, Space Cowboy offers professionally crafted tropical drinks by the beverage directors and owner, Greg Perez. You can enjoy a papaya popsicle Comin’ 2gether with house-infused banana rum, or Screwball whiskey combined with tasty burger, Filipino lechon, or ahipoke with boom-boom sauce by Perez’s chef-partner, Lyle Bento.

2. Le Jardinier

French for “the gardener,” Le Jardinier offers a unique culinary experience with a well-balanced menu of taste and nutrients. The menu focuses on seasonal ingredients and fresh herbs, along with sustainable meat, poultry, and seafood from the locals that are cooked by a Michelin Star chef. Led by Alain Verzeroli as the Culinary Director, this restaurant with artful French interior is located on the Museum of Fine Arts campus in the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, where you can have a lush sculpture garden as the view.

3. Da Gama Canteen

A cafe & natural wine/cocktail bar by RISHI Hospitality, Portuguese-Indian territory of Gujarat, Goa and Portugal inspires da Gama menu. Located in the M-K-T mixed-use development, they offer whole sea bass wrapped in banana leaves, lump crab pani puri, succulent lamb ribs served with a series of vibrant chutneys, and curry black mussels, among others.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.