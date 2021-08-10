Houston, TX

3 Recommended New Restaurants in Houston

Jason Martinez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6vU7_0bNWNqwo00
Carlos Lindner/Unsplash

Houston, TX - Although you might spend your time at home most of the time, knowing where you can try a new menu the next time you go out is still a good idea. From fast food to fine dining, there are several interesting new restaurants which opens around Houston despite the pandemic.

Here are the three new restaurants around the block.

1. Space Cowboy

Located in The Heights House Hotel, Space Cowboy offers professionally crafted tropical drinks by the beverage directors and owner, Greg Perez. You can enjoy a papaya popsicle Comin’ 2gether with house-infused banana rum, or Screwball whiskey combined with tasty burger, Filipino lechon, or ahipoke with boom-boom sauce by Perez’s chef-partner, Lyle Bento.

2. Le Jardinier

French for “the gardener,” Le Jardinier offers a unique culinary experience with a well-balanced menu of taste and nutrients. The menu focuses on seasonal ingredients and fresh herbs, along with sustainable meat, poultry, and seafood from the locals that are cooked by a Michelin Star chef. Led by Alain Verzeroli as the Culinary Director, this restaurant with artful French interior is located on the Museum of Fine Arts campus in the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, where you can have a lush sculpture garden as the view.

3. Da Gama Canteen

A cafe & natural wine/cocktail bar by RISHI Hospitality, Portuguese-Indian territory of Gujarat, Goa and Portugal inspires da Gama menu. Located in the M-K-T mixed-use development, they offer whole sea bass wrapped in banana leaves, lump crab pani puri, succulent lamb ribs served with a series of vibrant chutneys, and curry black mussels, among others.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5ebfdf5db44fff5c33495c73337c5d1f.blob

Houston-area beat writer, self-proclaimed restaurant critic

Houston, TX
274 followers
Loading

More from Jason Martinez

Houston, TX

Best 3 nail supply stores in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If you want to buy any cosmetics or nail supplies, you can go to a nail supply store. There you can buy many things based on your need to beautify your nail and skin. Below is a list of the best three nail supply stores which you can find in Houston:Read full story
Houston, TX

3 recommended nail technicians in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Beautifying your nails need to be done by a professional nail technician. You should go to the best nail technician in town if you want the best service. Below is a list of three recommended nail technicians in Houston:Read full story
Houston, TX

Best 3 nail shops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Nail care is important for people especially ladies, hence they need to go to a nail shop to have the best treatment for their nails. Choosing a good nail shop might be tricky for you, so here we provide a list of the best 3 nail shops in Houston:Read full story
Houston, TX

Five restaurants for savory french fries in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - When you think about burgers, its perfect pair is the one and only french fry. If you're a fan of this crispy light meal, check out these five restaurants that serve french fries in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

3 Affordable and Comfortable Neighborhoods to Live in Houston

Houston, TX - Living in Houston can cost an enormous amount, but it can also be affordable if you find the right location. With so many things to offer, it’s no wonder this space city has such a high entry-level housing market.Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

TSU Students Selected As White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholars

HOUSTON, TX - Kiyana Akins and Dexter Maryland, students at Texas Southern University, have been selected to serve as White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholars.Read full story
Houston, TX

3 recommended mobile phone repair shops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If your electronic device stops working, you're going to need to fix it at a repair shop. You can find many mobile phone repair shops in town, but you should choose the one with the best service. Below is a list of three recommended mobile phone repair shops in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

Best 3 kid-friendly gyms in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If you want to go to the gym with your children, you can choose a kid-friendly kid gym. Several gyms are friendly for kids. Below is a list of the best three kid-friendly gyms in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

Best 3 Mexican restaurants for lunch in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If you want Mexican food for your lunch, find a Mexican restaurant which serves good lunch. There are several Mexican restaurants in town where you can have the best lunch for your day. Below are the best 3 Mexican restaurants for lunch in Houston.Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Best 3 Italian restaurants that allow dogs in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - When you want to have Italian food with your dog, you can go to a dog-allowed Italian restaurant. There are many dog-allowed Italian restaurants in town. Below is a list of the best three dog-allowed Italian restaurants in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

3 recommended bars with outdoor seating in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Having a good time with your friends in an outside seating bar is one of the best things to do to spend your day. Many bars provide outside seating you can have clean air and a good atmosphere. Below is a list of three recommended outside seating bars in Houston:Read full story
Houston, TX

4 of the Finest Seafood Restaurants in Houston

Houston, TX - Close to the Gulf of Mexico, an hour drive to the beach, and a short distance away from Galveston Bay, Houston is never short of fresh seafood. Many of the finest seafood restaurants are also scattered around the town and here are 4 of them.Read full story
Houston, TX

Nonfiction Book Club Discusses "American Sherlock" by Kate Winkler Dawson

HOUSTON, TX - Nonfiction Book Club's discussion of "American Sherlock" by Kate Winkler Dawson will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021. Houston Public Library’s Nonfiction Book Club will host a discussion about an array of nonfiction selections. The August selection for the Nonfiction Book Club is the American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI by Kate Winkler Dawson.Read full story
Houston, TX

HISD to Host Pop-Up Vaccination Sites

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Independent School District partners with nine other area school districts and local health organizations for pop-up vaccination sites at schools throughout the district.Read full story
Houston, TX

Join TAYSHAS Book Club of Houston Public Library

HOUSTON, TX - TAYSHAS Book Club of Houston Public Library will present Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker & Wendy Xu is a graphic novel that tells a story of witchcraft, family, and love and demons. It contains 255 pages and was firstly published on October 22nd, 2019 by Oni Press.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Public Library will present Eddie Glaude, Jr.

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Public Library will present Eddie Glaude, Jr. to Houston through Facebook Live. This event is a part of a program on Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own.Read full story
Houston, TX

Best 3 outdoor-seating restaurants in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Going to a restaurant with outdoor seating brings a good atmosphere for you who want clean air and wider places. The view could also be relaxing for your eyes. Below is a list of the best 3 outdoor seating restaurants in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Public Library to present Meg Medina

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Public Library will present Meg Medina to Houston through a virtual Zoom author visit. This event is a part of the John P. McGovern Summer Reading Program. Meg Medina is a picture-book, middle-grade, and young adult fiction writer. She has won the Newbery award and is also a New York Times best-selling author.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy