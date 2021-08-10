Houston, TX

Three places to pick up picnic foods in Houston

Jason Martinez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eS5S_0bNNRBKo00
Samantha Fernandes/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - You don't call it a picnic without the colorful, light, and tasty food to complement the day. If you have no time to bring homemade meals, grab the ready-to-go meal box and drinks in these three places to pick up picnic foods in Houston.

  • Picnic
    1928 Bissonnet St Houston, TX 77005

Just like its name, Picnic knows the must-have food on your picnic is sandwiches. With the house-baked bread include your lunch box with your choice of sandwiches such as sun-dried tomato chicken salad or chargrilled veggies and goat cheese, chips, fruit salad, and a cookie. For box lunch combos, you will get a sandwich on sliced sourdough, chips, a huge cookie and a side salad.

A quick picnic grocery at this international market will be worth the time. Find hundreds of imported food products and many kinds of perfectly packed food and you're good to go. In addition, you may want to add fresh-baked pita bread, hummus, tabouli, olives, and cheeses to your basket and also gyros, flatbreads, falafel at their hot food bar.

This place is like heaven on earth for all cheese lovers. They serve extensive pick for 150 kinds of cheese, including many Texas varieties. In addition to cheeses, the shop offers you their specialty foods such as Slow Dough bread, cured meats, olives, jams, honey, crackers, chocolate, butter, yogurt, make it the perfect combo with the cheese and you're all set for a wonderful picnic.

