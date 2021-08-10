Houston, TX

Four tasty bites spots in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - If you're just getting started on your munchies quest, we've got you covered. Check out these four yummy nibbles restaurants to try next time you're in the Houston region.

1) Vinny's
1201 Saint Emanuel Houston, TX 77003

The first comfort food to try is Vinny's big rectangular pizzas and large slices with hefty, crispy, and fluffy crusts freshly made every day. The pepperonis are thicker and juicier and topped with Wisconsin brick cheese. There is also a list of drinkable wines and desserts made by Agricole pastry chefs.

This is a perfect pizzeria for all those after-hours eaters because Vinny's is open until midnight from Sunday to Thursday and open until 3 a.m on Friday and Saturday.

To see the full menu or order online, visit here.

2) Jus' Mac
2617 Yale St. Houston, TX 77008

This kid-friendly food is loaded with 18 unique variations of macaroni-and-cheese-laden dishes, including vegetarian options with light cheddar and broccoli, a roasted poblano-pepper-and-swiss-cheese-infused dish, even mac-cheese soup. To see the full menu or order online, visit here.

3) Spicy Girl
917 Winbern St B Houston, TX 77002

Make a quick stop at this Chinese dine-in and takeaway restaurant with a tempting menu. The vibrant ambiance of Chinese-inspired culture is ideal for a night out or brunch. Dumplings, egg rolls, noodles, chicken, beef, and lamb meals are also available. Their crispy duck and curries come highly praised as well. For more information, click here.

4) Fat Cat Creamery
1901 N. Shepherd Houston, TX 77008

For all the sweet tooth, this is your place. Head to Fat Cat Creamery for its ice cream specialty. Try the Raspberry Berret Sorbet or Coconut Vanilla Bean as their seasonal offerings if you want to go dairy-free.

All the ingredients are sourced from local dairy farmers, and they entirely use compostable packaging to support sustainability. They can also take requests to customize unique flavors.

To see the full menu or order online, visit here.

