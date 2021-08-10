Join Kick Hunger Challenge of the Houston Food Bank in September

Pranjall Kumar/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Food Bank and Houston Texans, invites you to help them win the Kick Hunger Challenge on September 1 in Houston. This is a national competition that includes the fans from the 32 NFL cities for hunger relief.

100% of the money raised during the event will go to the community of the team. It is a significant way to help fight against hunger and show support for the Houston Texans. You can donate to the Kick Hunger Challenge website on www.kickhungerchallenge.com.

About 35 million people were food insecure before the pandemic and about 10 million of them were children. This pandemic makes more families struggling for food. Now, about 50 million people are food insecure and 17 million of them are children.

Kick Hunger Challenge has a mission to fulfil the needs for food that affects people. They also aim to raise awareness and money by hosting several events and programs which give an impact on the community and the organization. The ambassador of the Kick Hunger Challenge is Bobby Flay.

Kick Hunger Challenge is organized by Taste of the NFL. It is established in 1992 and gives contribution to raise awareness and do fundraising related to hunger support and food insecurity. The NFL is partnering with GENYOUth to host an event that supports about 1 in 4 food-insecure children in the U.S.

They are a part of the community that provides important resources for children who are vulnerable in the communities. In short, this partnering shows you that you cannot take one meal for granted.

For more information about the event, check out their website here https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/upcomingevent/kick-hunger-challenge/

