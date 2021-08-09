Four gorgeous wedding venues in Houston

Soroush Karimi/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — When it comes to celebrating your once-in-a-lifetime moments with friends and family, finding the right venue for you and your partner is essential. If you’re still looking for a place, try these gorgeous wedding venues in Houston.

Hotel Granduca

1080 Uptown Park Blvd. Houston, TX 77056

If you’re into a romantic, modest and intimate wedding, try Hotel Granduca. Their indoor space is decorated with hand-painted ceilings and a glass-enclosed atrium with plenty of natural light. On the other hand, their outdoor venue has a Tuscan-inspired pool with warm woods and lush greenery, making for a perfect wedding spot.

The Post Oak Hotel

1600 West Loop South Houston, TX 77027

Personalize your dream wedding at the Post Oak’s private outdoor terrace. Each couple will also get to work with a dedicated planner for their special day. Some on-site amenities include spa services, designer shopping, a pool with cabanas and extensive wine selections.

The Corinthian

202 Fannin Street Houston, TX 77002

The Corinthian was completed in 1909, marking it as a neo-classical treasure Downtown and one of the city’s true architectural landmarks. It offers exquisite vistas, including a colonnade of 24 soaring Corinthian pillars, intricate marble floors and a stunning staircase.

The Bell Tower on 34th

901 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018

The venue’s elegant ambiance is curated with architecture inspired by and reminiscent of grand Italian villas and iconic cascading water walls. Its stylish ballrooms include staircases, dressing rooms, private gardens with cool fountains and lush greenery.

