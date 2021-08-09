Four hotel restaurants worth visiting in Houston

Ibrahim Boran/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Craving a classy, fine meal at a hotel? Take a look at these four Houston hotel restaurants that are worth every penny.

Line & Lariat

220 Main St. Houston, TX 77002

Located inside the Hotel Icon, this restaurant brings you to modern Texas cuisine and is designed to appeal to both hotel guests and those who work Downtown. They create an innovative variety of classics using locally sourced ingredients. For example, they use Gulf shrimp and crawfish grits for their crab cakes with field greens and remoulade sauce and sweet corn cakes with chipotle shrimp and pico.

Revolve Kitchen & Bar

2525 West Loop S, Houston, TX 77027

Located in Hotel Derek with a chic and fun twist on traditional dining with a delicious Texas-inspired breakfast buffet. In the evening, there is a pop-up craft beer bar named Tap & Pour, where guests can enjoy over 20 local and regional craft beers that rotate seasonally. Have a fun night out with your friends at their playful space for Jenga or Wii Tennis.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

1650 West Loop S Houston, TX 77027

Located at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston and by Gayot, this restaurant features 16 different steaks and chops with options for seafood lovers. You can also enjoy live entertainment seven days a week in the restaurant’s Piano Bar Lounge. Mastro provides multiple private rooms and an outdoor patio that can host up to 350 guests if you’re looking for a space for corporate, social, or charitable events. It was named as one of the “Top 10 Steakhouses in the U.S.”

Monarch

5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005

This restaurant is located in the lobby of Hotel Zaza. It is known for its intimate indoor fine dining and beautiful terrace where you can see Houston’s Museum District and Mecom Fountain. Try their Curious Traveler, which features two lambs lollipops, two bacon & eggs and crispy brussels as starters for your exquisite experience.

