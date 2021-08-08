Have a great steak night at these 4 restaurants in Houston

Jay Wennington/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Everything is bigger in Texas, including the steaks. And if you’re craving for some, what better time to indulge in them than steak nights? These four restaurants in Houston have created their own twist on the classic dish to make your steak night out memorable.

1. BOH Pasta & Pizza

BOH Pasta & Pizza is an Italian restaurant which you can find in Bravery Chef Hall. They have the usual suspects — gourmet pizza and fresh-made pasta, but their highlight is their 16-ounce ribeye steak, complete with a Caesar salad and garlic bread for $24. You can also take advantage of a 20 percent discount on its Bravery Wine Bar happy hour, which starts from 4-7 p.m.

2. Bovine and Barley

Bovine and Barley is a sport and cocktail lounge that has a rotating pop-up restaurant on Thursday. They have Meat Mafia HTX from 7 p.m., where they serve various steak cuts complete with a side of grilled zucchini (or the in-season veggie) and rice or potatoes. They’re usually sold out in about an hour and a half.

3. El Big Bad

El Big Bad is a home for more than 50 handcrafted tequila infusions. It has cooked street tacos and different options for steak, such as premium cuts and wagyu beef completed with greens and potatoes. It has Downtown steak night on Monday.

4. Hearsay

Hearsay is a neighborhood gastro lounge which is located in the Historic District. It has a Thursday night Gentlemen’s Night which combines the old with the new with low light in this chic antique restaurant. You can choose a 6-oz filet or a 12-oz ribeye with the addition of two sides for just one Andrew Jackson. You can also add three jumbo shrimp for $5.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.