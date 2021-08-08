Six indulgent Asian restaurants in Houston, TX

Sharon Chen/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Houston’s Asian restaurants serve you spicy, sweet, tangy, and most importantly — delicious food. Here are some of the best in town.

1. Qin Dynasty

Qin Dynasty, located at 5115 Buffalo Speedway, Suite 900, Houston, TX 77005, Upper Kirby, serves a combination of quality ingredients, a comfortable environment, and a dash of friendly service. The menu includes Wonton Soup, Beijing Duck, Grilled Seafood with Black Bean Sauce and Lo Mein.

2. Siu Lap City

Siu Lap City, located at 2808 Milam Street, Suite F, Houston, TX 77006, Midtown, serves Cantonese-style Chinese barbecue. Their menu is based on a family recipe, perfected over generations. They specialize in BBQ pork, pork ribs and roast duck.

3. Ginger and Fork

Ginger and Fork, located at 4705 Inker Street, Houston, TX 77007, specializes in soup dumplings, Peking duck, and garlic ginger cauliflower. It also serves drinks such as Whiskey Root, a combination of bourbon, Benedictine, ginger, Thai basil, and orange bitters.

4. P. King

P. King, located at 3701 S. Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77098, Montrose, serves spring rolls and lettuce appetizer, Mongolian beef, chicken red curry and moist pork belly bao. The building seems small from the outside, but the dining area is wide and comfortable.

5. Heights Asian Café

Heights Asian Café, located at 2201 Yale Street, Houston, TX 77008, serves a mix of Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Thai dishes. Try their noodle bowls, crab rangoons, pho, wonton soup, orange chicken and egg rolls.

6. Tiger Noodle House

Tiger Noodle House, located at 2424 Rice Boulevard, Suite A, Houston, TX 77005, serves beef scallion roll, Dongpo pork, a variety of dumplings, stir-fried bamboo, and the sweet and spicy chicken. Tiger Noodle Soup is their highlight.

