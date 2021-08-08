Three places to dine during Houston's patio season

Matt Alaniz/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — When the sky is clear, the sun is shining, and the birds are chirping, it is the perfect time to start your journey to search for the best places to dine out.

Below is a list of three places where you can best enjoy Houston's patio season.

1. The Grove

1611 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010

The Grove is a nostalgic restaurant inspired by a treehouse located in Discovery Green. There is a view of mature live oaks on the first floor and private event space on the second floor. They are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Try a glass of Sauv Blanc & Oysters on the half shell.

2. Batanga

908 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002

Batanga is a tapas spot located in Historic District. It is a Spanish-inspired place, one of the largest patios Downtown, a perfect place to enjoy the evening in the clear air. The patio of Batanga has a canopy of colorful umbrellas that shows a classic string light ambiance. Order a glass of Spanish White Wine & Paella to accompany your day.

3. El Big Bad

419 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

El Big Bad is a kitchen and bar that specializes in cocktails. It has colorful walls, lounge areas, a view of the oldest neighborhood in DTHOU, and a taco-centric mural. It can be a place where you take a picture and post it on Instagram. Don Julio Rita & Chicken Tinga Tacos are the perfect match for your order.

