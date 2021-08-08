6 Houston spots that opened in the pandemic

Jimmy Dean/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - The pandemic has been brutal to the hospitality industry in Houston as it has everywhere. Some entrepreneurs have persevered and managed to open their restaurants and bars since COVID-19 intervened in all our lives.

Here is a list of new places that opened after the pandemic hit H-town:

1. The Nash

The Nash is a restaurant and eclectic bar located at The Star, 1111 Rusk St.. The menu in this restaurant is developed by a chef named Omar Pereney. He calls the menu a love letter to the American food. This restaurant is opened in January 2021.

2. Cherry Bar

Cherry Bar is a dance club with the 80s- and 90s-themes which is located at 208 Main St.. The decorations of this club include zebra-striped floors, glittery red walls, and music icon photography which you can see started on May 2021.

3. Day 6 Coffee Co.

Day 6 Coffee Co. is a coffee shop plus a collaborative space which is located at 910 Prairie St. It is opened in November 2020 with a dedication to providing a good environment to support creativity and productivity.

4. The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys are located at the lobby level of 609 Main in Texas. It opened its fifth area in Houston in March 2021.

5. Cru Hemp Lounge

Cru Hemp Lounge is a hookah bar and restaurant which is located at 311 Travis St. It is opened in March 2021 offers you craft cocktails, CBD-infused offerings, and wings, lollipop lamb chops and baby burgers on small plates.

6. High and Dry Rum Bar

High and Dry Rum Bar serves you cocktails and classic tiki drinks. It is located at 306 Main Street and opened in May 2021.

