5 public art installations in Houston

Corryne Wooten/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - There are collections of art all across Houston, and walking along Downtown streets you can find building murals or pop-up installations in parks as well. Below is a list of five public art pieces that you can find in the city.

1. Confluence

Confluence is a 223-foot-long mural of the University of Houston Downtown which is ordered by the Houston Parks Board and the Buffalo Bayou Partnership and located underneath UHD’s One Main Building, 1Main Street. It shows three species of birds go to Houston in spring and the other three birds go to Bayou City.

2. Time No Longer

Time No Longer is a projected film that is a combination of film and sound. It is a production by multimedia artist Anri Sala. The screen of this film is 22-by-150-foot which makes the sound echoing in the vast space of Cistern.

3. Earth Day Murals by Texas Artists

The Earth Day Murals by Texas Artists shows you 13 murals about the scenery of the natural environment in Houston. There are more than 100 entries who paint the murals in this area on the celebration of April's Green Mountain Energy Earth Day.

4. Windowworks by Various Artists

Windowworks by Various Artists is a project which you can see in storefronts around Downtown. This project is in cooperation with the Houston Downtown Management District and UP Art Studio. This shows a dynamic set of artworks with different styles and subjects.

5. Zero Hunger

Zero Hunger is located on the West side of the Hampton Inn and Suites Downtown which you can see from 710 Crawford Street. It is established by Dragon76 to show the hunger problem in the community of Houston.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.