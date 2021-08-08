A simple guide to Asian restaurants in Houston

Christian/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX – Houston serves up a bunch of Asian cuisines from Chinese to Persian? Some of you may already know Chinatown, but you can find food from countries like Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia and more. They all have different styles of food you can try.

Below is a list of diverse Asian restaurants that you can find in Houston, TX:

1. Chinese Restaurant

Sinh Sinh

Sinh Sinh is a Chinese restaurant that serves iconic Chinese food such as Peking duck. You can also find hot pots such as the combination pot, seafood pot and lobster combination pot in this restaurant.

2. Indian Restaurant

Maharaja Bhog

Maharaja Bhog is an Indian restaurant that serves you the ‘thali’ sit-down buffet, meal combos with meal boxes. You can only find this restaurant in Houston, TX.

3. Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho Binh

Pho Binh is a Vietnamese restaurant that can serve you traditional Vietnamese soup is filled with rich broth and noodles. Vermicelli, rice noodle beef soup, fried rice, and house specialties like fondue can also be your menus in this restaurant.

4. Korean Restaurant

Tofu Village

Tofu Village is a Korean restaurant that serves you the kimchi tofu soup with beef, the oyster tofu soup with added spice, the marinated beef, spicy pork, stir fry options, noodles, vegetarian dishes, rice, and many more.

5. Persian Restaurant

Avesta Persian Grill

Avesta Persian Grill is a Persian restaurant that serves you cardamom, cumin, cinnamon and coriander-infused dishes. You can also find beef filet, lamb shanks, lamb chops, boneless chicken thighs.

