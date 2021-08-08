Compilation of 5 Houston's Best Attractions in various Cultural Districts

丁亦然/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Exploring Houston's cultural districts demonstrates the districts' fusion of diverse cultures. Around the cultural areas, you'll find art galleries, museum displays, murals, and performances. The following is a list of five cultural attractions in Houston's cultural districts.

1. Estructuras Monumentales

Estructuras Monumentales shows you the colorful, geometric sculptures. It is an outdoor sculpture exhibit by Carmen Herrera, a New York-based Cuban artist. The outdoor display at the Fondren Foundation Meadow in Buffalo Bayou Park showed activities that can be done during the physical distancing. You can also come to Sawyer Yards, which offers you art galleries, artist studios, and colorful murals. You can easily find murals throughout Arts District Houston, especially in Houston's First and Sixth Wards neighborhoods.

2. Nancy and Rich Kinder Building

Nancy and Rich Kinder Building is located at the Museum District, the newest gallery building that opened in November 2020. It is a home for modern and contemporary artworks. People can find immersive installations and thematic exhibitions. It is in the three-level space.

3. A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol Houston's Theater District shows audiences virtual and some live performances. The Alley Theatre adapted their version of A Christmas Carol, which can be enjoyed without leaving your comfortable sofa at home. The performance was done last year on December 27, 2020. It was entertainment during the pandemic.

4. Nutcracker Sweets

Nutcracker Sweets is a digitally transmitted Christmas tradition. It costs $35 to watch Stanton Welch's Nutcracker without leaving your house with your family.

5. Mandela: Struggle for Freedom

Mandela: Struggle for Freedom is a display in Holocaust Museum Houston which showed the repression and resilience of Nelson Mandela. Visitors can also find letters written by Mandela and artifacts related to police riot gear and segregation signs.

