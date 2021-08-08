5 Interesting Pop-Up Markets to Visit Across Houston this August 2021

Andy Wang/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Local vendors, artisans, farmers, and small markets have shown up across Houston these past months as a way to support local businesses.

Here are 5 pop-up markets you can visit on the weekends.

1. Hip-Hop Vintage Flea Market at Ironworks

Sunday, August 8 (2-7 p.m.)

Enjoy music from DJ Gracie Chavez at the Hip-Hop Vintage Flea Market - the Ladies First Edition, while shopping from all-female artists and business owners.

2. Punk Rock Garage Sale at Brash Brewing Company

Sunday, August 15 (1-5 p.m.)

This monthly outdoor and indoor market offers pop culture memorabilia, music equipment, toys, zines, VHS and DVDs, art clothes, and other things from more than two dozen vendors.

3. HTX Market at Urban South HTX Brewery

Sunday, August 15 (1-6 p.m.)

Open monthly on the third Sunday, this market has local businesses and artisans giving out jewelry, accessories, apparel, soaps, scrubs, candles, artisanal foods, and many more.

4. BLCK Market Food & Beverage Xpo at Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

Saturday, August 21 (1-5 p.m.)

This event is focused on Black-owned local food and beverages in Houston. Free tickets are limited, pay $5 after the quota runs out.

5. Lunar Market at Liberty Station

Saturday, August 21 (8-11 p.m.)

Celebrate the full moon in Aquarius with tarot readings, local vendors, DJs, food trucks, and Eureka Heights Brewing as well as Hendricks’ drinks.

As a reminder, these markets are applying health and safety precautions which include face masks, social distancing, and cashless transactions among other things. Check with the organizer to know more about the policy.

