Upcoming events from Houston Public Library

HOUSTON, TX - There are several virtual events from the Houston Public Library that are available for you. You can learn and have a great time at these events. Here are 5 upcoming events from the library from August 10 to 12.

1. Classic Literature Book Club - "Mayor of Casterbridge" by Thomas Hardy

Every month the book club of classic literature at the Houston library has a meeting to discuss a selected classic book. This month they will discuss "Mayor of Casterbridge", written by English author Thomas Hardy.

One of the most famous novels of Thomas Hardy, it tells a story about Michael Henchard also known as a man of character. The book is available at Houston Public Library in print and e-book/e-audio format.

The online discussion will be held on Tuesday, August 10, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register at https://houstonlibrary.libcal.com/event/7989306

2. Mystery Book Club - "Things in Jars" by Jesse Kidd

The Mystery Book Club will have a virtual discussion about "Things in Jars", a historical mystery novel by Jesse Kidd.

It's a novel set in Victorian-era London and a story about a female detective named Bridie Divine. Join the online event to have a deeper discussion of this detective novel with The Mystery Book Club on Tuesday, August 10, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Register at https://houstonlibrary.libcal.com/event/7989343

3. Graphic Novel Book Club

There will be a discussion of graphic novels every second Thursday of each month. This August, the library will hold an open discussion on the books of Osamu Tezuka. You can find the physical copy of Tezuka's works on the library's official website and digital copies on ComicsPlus.

The online discussion will be held on Thursday, August 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are only limited seats available, so register now at https://houstonlibrary.libcal.com/event/8090030

