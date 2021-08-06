5 Vibrant Works of Art in Downtown Houston

Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TX - Vibrant artworks are spread around the central business district of Downtown Houston. There are colorful murals and creative sculptures that you can find in town. Funky features also exist around to be a view when you walk around. Below is a list of five vibrant artworks that you can find in Houston:

1. Monument au Fantôme

Monument au Fantôme is a sculpture which is created by Jean Dubuffet. It has a large size and free-form red, white and blue color. Seven individual forms show the variant of features in the city such as a tree, a dog, and a church.

2. Avenida Houston

In Avenida Houston, you can find Wings Over Water, a kinetic sculpture. It is about 30 feet tall and 70 feet wide shows the diverse of Houston population whether they are American or outsiders.

3. Sky Dance

Sky Dance is the largest mural in Houston which is located on the side of 1415 Louisiana. It is painted by C. Finley which shows three Houston Ballet dancers to show the arts and culture in Houston. You can your mid-jeté en Avant when admiring this beautiful art piece.

4. Commute

The commute is an artwork that shows two women sitting back-to-back on a commuter train in a signature comic book style by Sarah Welch. You can find this artwork is above the Main Street Marquee. It shows the Bayou city's nod to daily life and a metaphor of the power of books for transporting readers.

5. Series of six eye-catching murals

Series of six eye-catching murals are artworks created by Pandr Design Co., which has based in So-Cal. You can find these murals when you make your way down McKinney.

