Five fishing sites in and near Houston, Texas

Jonathan Zerger/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Do you enjoy fishing and want to find a nice area to catch fish? In and around Houston, there are numerous scenic and well-stocked fishing areas. Take a vacation from city life and visit one of these fishing oases in H-Town.

The following are five locations where you can enjoy an excellent fishing experience:

1. Lake Anahuac

Lake Anahuac is a lake that provides access to saltwater and freshwater fishing. It is a part of a wildlife refuge in Texas, about 45 miles in the east of the city.

2. McGovern Lake

McGovern Lake is an 8-acre wide lake that provides a fishing spot for people below 12 years old and over 65 years old. It has clear water, which is also a part of Hermann Park in Houston. In 1999, the lake was reset and added for safeties.

3. Mary Jo Peckham Park

Mary Jo Peckham Park offers a 5-acre lake with a good place for having a picnic with families. It is full of trout in the winter and catfish in the summer. This is the right place to teach how to fish you, the younger family member of yours.

4. Lake Conroe

Lake Conroe is located about 40 miles north of Houston, and it can provide you with fish with massive proportions. There was a big blue catfish with the size of 52-inch found in this lake in 2016.

5. Tom Bass Park

Tom Bass Park, which is located northwest of Pearland, is a massive place. It is divided into three parts which have bank access. The Section III of this lake has a fishing pier. You can catch trout, catfish, and other fish in this lake.

Bonus: Aside from the five lakes mentioned above, Double Lake includes a spot for you if you want to go fishing for bass, bream, and catfish. Because the lake has three fishing piers and a limited access boat ramp, you can enjoy fishing with your children.