Houston Baptist University's alum devotion to society

HOUSTON, TX — An alumna of Houston Baptist University with a bachelor's degree in Medical Humanities, Jennifer Torres, shared her calling to become a clinical social worker.

When choosing a college, her top priority was a school that had great support and encouraged her faith. Initially, Torres had a dream to become a doctor.

Realizing that her calling was not to become a doctor, she took up Medical Humanities, a new major during her sophomore year. She was one of the first students to choose the major as her degree.

While studying at HBU, she served as a resident assistant and worked at the Bradshaw Fitness center. The two jobs opened up many opportunities. One of them was participating as a TRIO student which allowed her to get the academic support she needed at that time.

She also received support from many parties, including her professors, advisors, and success coaches who helped her in facing various challenges. One of them was her TRIO academic advisor who prepared her for her future after graduating from college through job interviews, resume editings and graduate school research.

After graduating, she got a job at the HBU Career and Calling to the Children's Assessment Center and learned a lot about their services. Working for CAC for a year made her realize her calling to become a clinical social worker.

She then continued her study at the University of Houston and earned a Master of Social Work (MSW), followed by an internship at the Texas Children's Hospital Meyer Center for Developmental Pediatrics and Autism Center.

