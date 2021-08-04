Here are five uptown small businesses in Houston, TX

Benjamin Rauls/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Besides the glamorous Houston’s Galleria/Uptown, there are many local places that can be explored by both locals and tourists. And during a time like this, supporting local businesses has become more crucial than ever. What better way to do that than going out during the weekends?

Here are five unique spots in Houston for you to spend the weekend by yourself or with your loved ones.

1. Off The Wall Art Gallery

Off The Wall Art Gallery was founded by Paula and Mimi Sperber in 1978. The gallery that started as a small venue that showed art in form of a famous medium poster now houses the most fascinating artworks you will ever see. It has grown into a larger establishment full of works from well-known artists. Off The Wall Art Gallery is known for its display of many great painters, sculptors, photographers, and conceptual talents.

2. Bill Walker Clothier

Bill Walker Clothier is one of the finest men's stores in Houston which has been established for over 30 years. Bill and his team have created suits based on international clients' tastes. The clothier is also well-known for its unique pants, such as Bill’s Khakis, Peter Millar, Robert Talbot, Vineyard Vines, Tommy Bahama, Southern Tide, and others.

3. The Little Bird Houston

The Little Bird Houston is a store especially catered for ladies shopping. You can find brands from glamour boutiques such as Chanel, Golden Goose, Gucci, Louboutin, and others that are at the lower price points. The Little Bird also embraces several brands for handbags, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and clothing.

4. La Table Houston

La Table Houston has a French-inspired menu by the hands of Chef Stephen Conklin. With the help of local artisans, ranchers, and producers, Conklin maintains the quality of a French-like menu. Their specialty items include steak frites, French onion soup, and braised beef shank.

5. Kings Café

Kings Café will pamper you with Turkish coffee, delicious crepes or waffles, and live music. Enjoy the cafe's comforting atmosphere while indulging in their premium hookah. The cafe opens from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday to Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

