Top 3 Kid-friendly Restaurants in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TX - If you are a parent, you may wish to pay more attention to your children when dining out with your family. You will notice that going to kid-friendly restaurants is preferable because they give services that are beneficial to you and your children. Check out the following list of kid-friendly restaurants in the Houston region.

1. The Rustic

The rustic was established by Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz. It is located at 1836 Polk St Houston, TX 77003. You can contact the phone number of the restaurant at (832) 321-7799. It opens every day at different hours. It provides menus for happy hour, beer, wine, cocktails, frozen drinks, tequila reserves, rustic roadies, appetizers, salad and bowls, sandwiches, specialties, Joe Leo tacos, sides, and desserts. The restaurant also provides a backyard, bar, and live music.

2. Lucille’s

Lucille’s was co-founded by Chris and Ben Williams. It is located at 5512 La Branch St Houston, TX 77004. The phone number is (713) 568-2505. It opens every day except for Monday. From Thursday until Thursday, it opens at 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM. On Friday and Saturday, it opens at 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM. On Sunday, it opens at 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM. It presents menus for dinner, lunch, brunch, and bar/happy hour.

3. The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is located at 3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002. To contact the restaurant, you can call (713) 528-8561. It opens on Monday to Friday at 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM and Saturday to Sunday at 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM. This restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and heart-healthy food.

