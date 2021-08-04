Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Recommends Residents to Wear Masks

Katie Harp/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - As the delta variant surges across the Houston region, Harris County's top government officials urge all Houstonians, vaccinated or not to resume wearing masks.

In a press conference on July 22, Judge Lina Hidalgo and Dr. Peter Hortez, who is an expert on infectious disease, encourage all residents to stay cautious during this tough time. Hidalgo noted that the delta variant has been growing in Houston and comprises more than 84 percent of cases in the region and the county's COVID-19 cases are doubling every two weeks.

She explained that Houston's ICU population has also doubled roughly within four weeks, and according to data from Harris County public health, there is an indication that almost all of the breakthrough cases among those already vaccinated are caused by the delta variant. Moreover, a new lambda variant case was recently reported from Houston Methodist Hospital last week.

Hidalgo also noted that because "the unvaccinated are interacting as though they are vaccinated" is one of the main reasons why there is an increase in COVID-19 cases despite more than half of the population in Harris County has been vaccinated.

The Harris County Judge also announced that she raised the coronavirus threat level from yellow to orange or the second-highest level. Threat level 2 signifies an "uncontrolled level" of COVID-19 in the county and urges people to minimize contact with others, avoid any large events or public gatherings, and keep their masks on. The last time the County established an orange level threat was in May 2021.

Hidalgo warned everyone about the new and more contagious variants that could trigger a fourth wave. She also asks all residents to encourage others to get vaccinated.