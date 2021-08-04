Night Bar, The New Bar In Houston's East End

Johann Trasch/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX— Night Shift, the newest bar, officially arrives in the Greater East End. The bar was opened in early July and now slinging popular classic cocktails and late-night eats at 3501 Harrisburg, just outside the Great East End's light-rail line.

Justin Ware, who is the former bar manager at Johnny's Gold Brick, together with Patrick Abalos of Not Too Sweet Ventures, opened this bar as their project. Being the latest bar to open in Houston's East End Night Shift—joining the two newcomers, Fitzcarraldo, and White Rhino, that opened earlier this year.

Located in the shadow of Maxwell House Coffee Plant, the bar is one of the few drinking spots in the neighborhood that caters to shift workers. Before the plant closed in 2018, the D&W Lounge was known to serve third-shift workers looking for an after-work beer.

Night Shift continues the ethos of the coffee plant and declaring itself as a reverence for the workers who work hard day and night, for both the early-shift and the late-shift workers. The bar has a simple and neat atmosphere created by its interior that is accented with some neon touches and few live plants, which makes Night Shift perfect for a relaxing place after working time.

The bartenders at this bar can make everything from ice-cold martinis, cosmo, manhattan, whiskey smash, Trinidad sour, Queens Park Swizzle, and even more. Drinkers can enjoy an original, too, such as the carpe noctum, a cherry chocolate bourbon cocktail with a dash of salt, or a rum and green apple drink. With so many choices, it is no wonder why Night Shift shines for its drink menu.

There is also late-night dining that is inspired by the Mexican heritage of chef Danny Leal, like the "gas station burrito", crispy friend enchiladas, potosinas, churros, and yuca fries with sweet chili sauce.

Night Shift's main bar is open every day from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the kitchen stays open until 1:45 a.m. or last call.

