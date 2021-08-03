Stage IV colorectal cancer survivor says MD Anderson best place for cancer treatment

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center's patient, Wade Jason Jr., shared his story after being diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer.

In May 2019 after his first colonoscopy, Jason was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. One month later in June, he underwent surgery to remove most of his colon and gallbladder.

However, by July, his cancer had spread to his liver and progressed from stage I to stage IV. His local surgeon said that only a few hospitals were able to handle the type of procedure needed to cure his illness, and MD Anderson was one of them.

In his first meeting at MD Anderson, the man who works as a basketball coach at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches met medical oncologist Dr. Bryan Kee who recommended six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and then six more rounds of chemotherapy.

In August 2019, Jason started his chemotherapy. He then underwent liver surgery in December 2019 which was managed by Dr. Jean-Nicolas Vauthey, who specializes in gastrointestinal cancer.

In mid-March 2020, only two days after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, he completed his final round of chemotherapy sessions.

Jason admitted that he experienced various side effects during chemotherapy. These side effects include losing his hair, having balance problems, and experiencing neuropathy, nausea, diarrhea, and fatigue.

It took about six months for him to be fully recovered after completing his treatment. He is now cancer-free and can exercise twice a day, from riding a bicycle, running, to lifting some weights.

