3 Recommended Group-Friendly Burger Restaurants in Houston, TX

Jason Martinez

HOUSTON, TX — Finding the best burger place is a journey for every burger lover. Many recommended places are located in big cities and suburban areas where people can eat burgers with their friends.

The list below shows three recommended group-friendly burger restaurants in Houston, TX :

1. House of Fries

House of Fries is a food business started in 1995. It is located at 5322 Antoine Dr Houston, TX 77091. You can contact the restaurant at (713) 682-4111. It opens Monday until Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. and is closed on Sunday. House of Fries serves breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, fries (including the loaded fries variety), tenders & salads, and hot dogs & kids menu.

2. Stanton’s City Bites

Stanton’s City Bites is a burger restaurant located at 1420 Edwards St Houston, TX 77007. The phone number of the restaurant is (713) 227-4893. It opens at 11.00 a.m. from Tuesday until Sunday, but it has a different closing time. It closes at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It closes at 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday. The restaurant serves burgers, pro’s sandwiches, vegetarian burgers, clubs, greens, snacks, better sides, extras, and sips.

3. The Burger Joint

The Burger Joint is a burger restaurant located at 2703 Montrose Blvd Houston, TX 77006. You can contact (281) 974-2889 to connect with the restaurant. The Burger Joint serves burgers, sandwiches, bowls, hotdogs, sides, puppies, fountain drinks, shakes, and boozy shakes. It opens every day at 11:00 a.m. but it has a different closing time. It closes at 12:00 a.m. (Next Day) on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. It closes at 4:00 a.m. (Next Day) on Friday and Saturday.

