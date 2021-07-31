Upcoming Traders Village Summer Special Events

Cesira Alvarado/Unsplashed

HOUSTON, TX—Traders Village is not just about shopping. They host many events that will make your year filled with fun, happiness, and definitely spicy delicacies. Here is the list of upcoming events that will be held at Traders Village:

Health Fair 2021

Sunday, August 15, 2021

Working together with Telemundo, Traders Village will have a 2021 Health Fair and you are all invited. At this free event, you can get Covid Vaccines, health screenings, preventive care resources, and back-to-school vaccinations. The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Texas All-Star Wrestling

Sunday, August 29, 2021

This live pro wrestling is a fun activity. It will feature Lucha Libre Wrestlers on Sunday and many more. Not just supporting your favorite wrestlers from the rink side, you can also bring your kids to meet them after. The first match starts at 1:30 p.m.

Fiestas Patrias

Sunday, September 12, 2021

This festival is to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, which occurs on September 16. In Mexico, people party, gather with friends and family and have parades all over the country to celebrate their Independence Day.

Traders Village brings that atmosphere and excitement to this event. At Fiestas Patrias, you can enjoy a mariachi band, regional Mexican band, Aztec dancers, and many more. So mark the calendar and bring along your friends and family to the festive night at Traders Village.

Charreada Festival

Sunday, September 26, 2021

To end this year summer: come and enjoy the Charreada. This is a lively event that is similar to the American Rodeo. You will see people riding horses with costumes on, enjoy the music and food. Basically, you will have a festive Sunday at this event.

All events are free. Guests only need to pay the $5 parking fee.